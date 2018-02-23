Dedicated Scots heritage trail creators are honoured

Posted on

The team who created a Scottish heritage trail have been honoured in London.

Clyde and Avon Valley Landscape Partnership (CAVLP) Heritage staff scooped the prestigious Partnership Award for the creation of the Local Landscape Heroes heritage trail, leading from Strathclyde Country Park to Dalzell Estate, in the Phoenix Futures New Year’s Honours ceremony in London.

The annual ceremony takes place to recognise dedication and success in helping thousands of people tackle substance misuse, through Recovery Through Nature initiatives.

The Local Landscape Heroes heritage trail was created in partnership with CAVLP Heritage and Phoenix Futures, and was opened by North Lanarkshire Provost, Jean Jones, in December last year. It celebrates the people and communities that have shaped and been inspired by the landscape of the Clyde and Avon Valley over the millennia.

The trail takes walkers past some of the most significant historical features in North Lanarkshire, including the Roman Baths at Strathclyde Park, Clyde Bridge, Dalzell Estate and St Patrick’s Kirkyard.

It helps visitors learn about the people and communities that built or were associated with these important historical places, such as the Romans, the ancient Celts and the Covenanters, as well as more recent Local Landscape Heroes, such as Phoenix Futures.

The project was managed by Northlight Heritage, working in partnership with Phoenix Futures, as part of the Heritage Lottery Fund and South Lanarkshire LEADER supported CAVLP.

Paul Murtagh, CAVLP Heritage Project Officer said: ‘It was a real honour to have been nominated for the Partnership Award and to have our work with Phoenix Futures recognised in such a way.

‘The trail will serve as an important legacy for the project and a symbol of the hard work of Phoenix Futures staff and service users who physically cleared many of the historic sites as well as researching the history.’

John Deeney, Recovery through Nature Scotland manager for Phoenix Futures added: ‘This has been a fantastic venture working in partnership with CAVLP to create a Local Landscape Heroes trail for the benefit of the local community. The groups that have worked on the trail have left a legacy that will be enjoyed by the local communities for many years to come.

‘I was very proud that we gained a partnership award at Phoenix Futures New Year’s Honours. Winning the award was a fantastic achievement for the partnership, service users and volunteers who worked extremely hard to make the trail possible.’

The Local Landscape Heroes trail booklet will be available in local libraries, lifestyle and leisure centres throughout North and South Lanarkshire. Digital copies can be downloaded from the Clyde and Avon Valley Landscape Partnership HERE.