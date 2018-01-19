Book review: A Shetland Childhood

Posted on

Growing up in the 1950s seems a long time ago – and growing up in 1950s Shetland was another world entirely.

Catherine Emslie presents a fascinating insight to life away from mainland Scotland, from going to school, doing the errands and hunting for treasure, capture a snapshot of life on an island, all brought together in a friendly, warm way.

Emslie’s memories are to be treasured, such as hand-knitted clothing, accompanied by some great photographs which capture the fashion, feel and sense of community that existed.

A Shetland Childhood, by Catherine Emslie, £12.99, published by the Shetland Times.

Scottish Field rating: ***