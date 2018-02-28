Johnnie Walker releases new Jane Walker Whisky label

Posted on

Johnnie Walker Whisky has launched its first-ever female brand icon.

Early this week, the firm unveiled Jane Walker, the first-ever female iteration of the brand’s iconic Striding Man logo, exclusively for the American market.

The Jane Walker icon will debut on a special-edition offering of our award-winning Black Label blend. Johnnie Walker Black Label The Jane Walker Edition will be available to whisky fans in the USA from the beginning in March to coincide with Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day celebrations.

Johnnie Walker will also donate $1 for every bottle made to organisations championing women’s causes.

For more than a century, the Striding Man has been a Johnnie Walker icon and an important part of the brand’s history. While his look has had subtle changes over the years, he has always conveyed the brand’s unique point of view and symbolized moving forward. As a brand that has stood for progress for nearly 200 years, Johnnie Walker is proud to take this next step forward by introducing Jane Walker as another symbol of the brand’s commitment to progress.

Women have played a significant role in the brand’s history dating back to 1893, when John Walker & Sons purchased the Cardhu distillery from Elizabeth Cumming.

Cardhu is one of the single malts that comprises Johnnie Walker Black Label and is considered the heartbeat of the blend. Elizabeth Walker, the wife of founder John Walker, was also fundamental to the creation of their own blended whisky, working alongside John and their son Alexander in the original Walker grocery shop.

Today, nearly 50 per cent of the brand’s 12 expert blenders are women, with female leadership across marketing and C-Level executives.

Stephanie Jacoby, vice-president of Johnnie Walker, said: ‘Important conversations about gender continue to be at the forefront of culture and we strongly believe there is no better time than now to introduce our Jane Walker icon and contribute to pioneering organizations that share our mission. We are proud to toast the many achievements of women and everyone on the journey towards progress in gender equality.’

The introduction of the first-ever female brand icon and the Jane Walker Edition bottle represent Johnnie Walker’s commitment to inspire and champion the diverse communities moving our country forward. In addition to celebrating historic female figures through the support of Monumental Women, Johnnie Walker will also celebrate the next generation of female leaders by donating a portion of Jane Walker Edition proceeds to She Should Run, who are dedicated to inspiring women to run for office.

Johnnie Walker Black Label The Jane Walker Edition will be available with a suggested retail price of $34.00 (750 ml/bottle, 40% ABV).