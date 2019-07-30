Watch our exclusive video of Scottish wildcat kittens

The rare Scottish wildcat is a wonderful sight to behold.

The UK’s only native feline and most endangered mammal needs to be protected, and work to preserve them is taking place at the Aigas Field Centre in Beauly, Inverness-shire.

Since 2011, Aigas Field Centre has been contributing to an important national programme to bring back the Scottish wildcat from the edge of extinction.

They are working in partnership with Scottish Wildcat Action, which includes efforts to protect what’s left in the wild and a conservation breeding programme led by the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS).

Wildcats and domestic cats can hybridise and this is now the greatest threat to the gene pool of the Scottish wildcat.

Scottish Field visited the centre to see the latest litter of wildcat kittens to be born there.

Find out more about the Aigas Field Centre and support its work HERE.