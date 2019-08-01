Over the sea to Skye – on a turntable ferry boat

Popping over the sea to Skye has always been a romantic affair, a chance to escape and get away from the hectic trappings of the city.

And while there’s been a bridge from the mainland to Skye since 1995, a car ferry service crossing the Kylerhea straits has existed since 1934. The current ferry boat – the Glenachulish – is the last manually operated turntable in Scotland.

In desperate need of funds for repairs, the team behind the Glenelg-Skye Ferry are working hard in order to raise what they need to keep this integral part of Skye’s heritage alive.

We spoke to General Manager Jo Crawford along with Donald Shanks from the company to find out exactly why the ferry is so special.