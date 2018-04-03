Your chance to hear from award-winning food writer

Budding cooks have the chance to join a multi award-winning food writer this week.

Diana Henry, a journalist, broadcaster and cook book author, will be holding a lunchtime teacher-student reunion with her former teacher, Fiona Burrell, at the Edinburgh New Town Cookery School (ENTCS) this Friday, on 6 April, at noon.

Fiona will talk to Diana about her career to date, her cook books and in particular her latest book How to Eat a Peach, which focuses on Diana’s love of planning menus.

How to Eat a Peach will be published on 5 April, turning this event into an exclusive opportunity to meet the author and see the book hot off the press.

The menus in the book reflect places Diana loves and dishes that are her real favourites.

This exclusive event runs from noon to 1pm. Tickets are £10 which includes a £5 discount on a purchase on the day of Diana’s book, normally retailing at £25.

Places are limited and booking is essential from HERE.

Diana is the author of eleven books including Cook Simple, Food from Plenty, A Change of Appetite, A Bird in the Hand and Simple. How to Eat a Peach is her eleventh.

Simple was named Cookery Book of the Year at the Fortnum & Mason Food and Drink Awards in 2017. A Bird in the Hand won a prestigious James Beard Award in March 2016 and A Change of Appetite was named Guild of Food Writers Cookery Book of the Year 2015.

Diana was named Cookery Writer of the Year in both 2013 and 2015’s prestigious Fortnum & Mason Food & Drink Awards.

ENTCS is a professional cookery school based in Edinburgh’s New Town. The school was founded by Fiona Burrell, formerly principal of Leith’s School of Food and Wine. She began her career in Edinburgh and has been teaching professional cookery courses for 30 years.