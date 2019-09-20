Snap up 2 free tickets to Scottish Homebuilding & Renovating Show

Keen to update your kitchen? Thinking of extending your home? Dreaming of building your own home?

It can be a daunting prospect – which is where the Scottish Homebuilding & Renovating Show can help. It’s the go to event for self-builders and home renovators and is taking place on 19 – 20 October 2019 at the Royal Highland Centre, Ingliston, Edinburgh.

Snap up two free tickets – saving you £24 – to this essential event for self-builders, home renovators and improvers HERE.

Meet 130 Companies under one roof.

The show will be packed with all the latest products and services from over 130 exhibitors showcasing thousands of the freshest ideas from across the country, all in one space.



Free one-to-one sessions.

Visitors can take along plans to The Advice Centre and get tailored solutions in a 15-minute FREE one-to-one session with self-build experts, architects, planners and builders.

Educational masterclasses

Short sessions packed with detailed advice on specific talking points – all from the brightest minds in the world of homebuilding and renovations. Topics will include Planning and Architecture, Kitchen Design – What you need to know, How to Choose Windows for your Project

In-depth daily seminars

These 30 minutes sessions are designed to give visitors advice on a range of topics including A Beginner’s Guide to Building Your Own Home, Inspirational Extension Design and The Secrets of Successful Home Design.

Get 2 Free Tickets Worth £24 –HERE

The show is taking place at the Royal Highland Centre, Ingliston, Edinburgh on 19–20 October 2019. Opening hours: Saturday 10am-5pm; Sunday 10am-4.30pm.

Further information is available at www.homebuildingshow.co.uk/Edinburgh