Scottish Rural Awards on the hunt for businesses

Nominations for the 2019 Scottish Rural Awards are now open, with businesses across Scotland’s countryside encouraged to get involved.

The ultimate benchmark of success in Scotland’s countryside, the Scottish Rural Awards are now in their fifth year and are partnered by Scottish Field and the Scottish Countryside Alliance.

The annual gala dinner is set to be held at Dynamic Earth on the 21 March 2019. Last year saw a second sell out event with 420 guests attending the black tie dinner and awards night.

A set of 13 categories are open for nominations, including the coveted Rural Hero award, which recognises those whose contributions to their rural communities have gone above and beyond the call of duty.

Last year’s awards drew over 250 nominees from across the country, with previous award winners including Glenwyvis Distillery, Wild Hearth Bakery and Xanthella.

A set of 13 categories are open for nominations and businesses have until Monday, 22 October, to put their nomination forward.

Businesses can either self nominate, or be nominated by a friend, family member, customer or member of the public.

The full list of awards categories and criteria, along with nomination forms, are available from the Scottish Rural Awards website – www.scottishruralwards.org. There is no cost associated with making a nomination.

Finalists will be announced at the beginning of December 2018, with winners revealed at the Scottish Rural Awards ceremony and gala dinner.

Click HERE to find out more about the awards.