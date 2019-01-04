Scots say that elevenses are over and done with

The new research has revealed that a morning snack – or elevenses – are no more in Scotland.

Lanark-based biscuit maker Border Biscuits says new research shows Scots snacking habits have shifted from the traditional morning break to an afternoon treat.

The survey, commissioned by Border Biscuits, surveyed 1000 people from across the nation and the time people choose to indulge is 3.18pm.

This demonstrates a huge shift in Scots snacking psyche from the traditional ‘elevenses’ morning snack and echoes the shift to an on-the-go lifestyle.

The survey also uncovered the habits of serial snackers. Females were confirmed as the worst secret eaters, with twice as many women (20%) compared to men (10%) admitting to hiding from their kids to scoff a snack. The results also showed that almost three quarters of Scots end up eating twice as many biscuits as they had originally intended.

Almost half of respondents (45%) admitted they don’t like to share their snacks, with those under 34 years old appearing to be the most selfish with more than half (52%) agreeing they didn’t like to share their snacks at all.

A third of respondents admitted to stashing their snacks in secret places, with 28% hiding treats in their bags and a quarter smuggling them into their bedroom. Scots also confessed to storing snacks in their cars, wardrobes and even on top of the fridge to keep them out of the reach of others.

Regional results show those in Perth snack the latest in the day, tucking into a sweet or savoury bite at 4.20pm, while those in Inverness take a break on average at 2.20pm. Key regional findings include;

· People in Perth snack the latest in Scotland, opting to pause for a bite at 4.18pm.

· Inverness had the lowest number of secret snackers, with only 16% admitting to enjoying their treats in hiding, whilst Stirling had the highest percentage with 36%.

· 45% of Glaswegians confessed they didn’t want to share their biscuits.

· In Edinburgh, 83% of people choose to snack whilst on the sofa watching TV.

· 23% of Dundee’s residents owned up to being more likely to eat two more biscuits than intended, with 46% of Aberdonians eating two to three more biscuits than intended.

There is good news for Scotland’s snackers as Border has introduced a new Snack Pack range.

Suzie Carlaw, Border Biscuits’ marketing manager, said: ‘It appears Scots suffer from mid-afternoon munchies as opposed to mid-morning pangs and are reaching for a pick-me-up to avoid the afternoon slump.

‘Our Snack Packs are the perfect premium sweet treat to get you through the day without feeling guilty that you’ve had one too many, as the individual portions allow for guilt free snacking.’

The Snack Pack contains six individually wrapped biscuits in three varieties including Golden Oat Crumbles, Light & Buttery Viennese Whirls and Divinely Chocolatey Cookies. Border’s Snack Packs are available in major retailers across Scotland.