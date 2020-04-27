Scotland to a Tea

SaveOnEnergy’s survey of the nation’s tea drinking habits has found that the consumption of tea during the past month has increased by more than anywhere else in the UK, with the average Scot’s consumption of cuppas increasing from three to five cups a day.

The company also found that Edinburgh is one of the four heaviest consumers of tea in the UK (alongside Leeds, Cardiff and Birmingham), and also has the highest percentage of daily tea drinkers in the UK with 88% (Aberdeen is second with 82%, London third with 79%). The Scots drink six times as many cups of tea as the Irish.

47% of Scots drink standard builders tea with milk, but four other teas also figure prominently: herbal tea (24%), black tea (13%), green tea (9%), fruit tea (7%).