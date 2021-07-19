Irvine Beach installation is completely sound

A captivating large-scale, environmental sound installation can be found on Irvine Beach.

Created by Dutch duo, Strijbos and Van Rijswijk, the major free event will run from until Sunday 25 July, from noon-10.30pm.

In 2021, Scotland continues to celebrate its coasts and waters with a programme of activities and events that will shine a spotlight on these vital elements of our landscape.

Glasgow-based producing art house Cryptic have announced the UK premiere of Signal-on-Sea, a captivating large-scale, environmental sound installation on Irvine Beach by Dutch duo, Strijbos & Van Rijswijk.

Connecting the land with the sea, this major free event, supported by EventScotland through the Year of Coasts and Waters 20/21 and Scotland’s Events Recovery Fund, will run from Fri 16 – Sun 25 July from 12.00 – 22.30.

Using 24 long-throw speakers, Signal-on-Sea interweaves operatic all-female voices with an enchanting soundscape amplified across a stretch of the beach overlooking the Isle of Arran, making every visitor feel part of the wonder of nature.

Signal-on-Sea is a unique and moving opportunity to rediscover and explore this remarkable landscape with music and texts evoking imagery that enhance and transform the environment.

Cathie Boyd, artistic director of Cryptic said: ‘Cryptic is thrilled to present this UK premiere of Dutch Duo, Strijbos & Van Rijswijk’s, stunning Signal-on-Sea at Irvine beach in summer 2021.

‘This will be a welcome opportunity for the public to experience one of Scotland’s most beautiful beaches as never before. From early afternoon through to sunset, dog walkers, joggers, families and picnicers can take a moment to bask in an epic soundscape of beautiful operatic voices through 24 speakers.

‘We thank EventScotland and North Ayrshire Council for their continued support of what is set to be one of Scotland’s cultural highlights this summer. Once experienced, never forgotten.’

Cryptic are, and will continue to, follow Government COVID-19 Guidance and enhanced safety measures will be in place to ensure the health and safety of all visitors to Signal-on-Sea.

As this is a free outdoor event, spanning a considerable distance, there will be no need to book in advance, however, all visitors are encouraged to wear face coverings and remain socially distanced from others. Signage and visual aids, plus front of house staff will be in attendance to guide and assist throughout.

