Crafty Distillery is Scottish Gin Destination of the Year

Nestled on the edge of Newton Stewart, the Crafty Distillery is a modern grain to glass distillery which hand crafts unique spirits and delivers panoramic views over the Galloway Hills.

To discover what makes them tick, why not take your taste buds on a tour through their unique approach. Learn the secrets of the process, from how they make their very own spirit from local grain, to the botanicals the Crafty Distillery have selected to craft their multi-award winning Hills & Harbour Gin.

At the end of the tour they also include a perfect serve of the gin in the Tree Bar & Cafe area. With a warm and modern interior you can relax and enjoy the views.

In addition to the Crafty Distillery tour, they also offer you the chance to get your walking boots on and discover first hand the provenance of the gin, on the Gin Escape experience.

A journey into the unspoilt hills and coastlines of Galloway, you’ll help forage for the local botanicals that make Hills & Harbour Gin unique.

When you return, your hosts will end the day by shaking up some tasty and vibrant gin cocktails using the foraged botanicals you helped pick that day.

The Tree Bar & Cafe is also available during the day where you can enjoy the Galloway Picnic concept, which brings you a unique taste of Galloway from the region’s best producers. Simply grab a basket and a chopping board, then help yourself to a range of cheeses, smoked goods, fresh breads and a range of preserves. Alongside this the Crafty Distillery are also shaking up a range of tasty cocktails, artisan coffees, loose leaf teas, local beers and other refreshments.

Click HERE to find out more.