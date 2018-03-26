Clean Water Lager gets a huge boost for supermarket

An Aberdeenshire brewery has clinched a huge contract with a major Scottish supermarket.

Brewgooder has landed a new £62,000 contract to supply all 78 Aldi stores across Scotland with its Clean Water Lager over the next six months.

The Ellon-based team at Brewgooder, who have a mission to provide clean water to one million people with funds raised from the sale of craft beer, make Clean Water Lager with crystal malts and a unique blend of Sorachi Ace and Saaz hops at a state-of-the-art eco-brewery in Aberdeenshire.

Brewgooder co-founder, Alan Mahon has forecast that the deal will bring clean water to 3,000 people.

He said: ‘Aldi’s commitment to supporting independent ales and beers produced right here in Scotland is fantastic for the industry and we are thrilled that more Aldi shoppers will now have a chance to try Brewgooder.’

Graham Nicolson, group buying director for Aldi Scotland, said: ‘Working with the best suppliers in Scotland enables us to bring our shoppers the highest quality products from local businesses with strong values. Brewgooder is a perfect example of this.

‘This partnership will bring even more quality craft beer from Scotland to our shelves, while also giving customers the opportunity to make a tangible difference to the lives of people who currently don’t have clean drinking water.

‘Scotland’s beer industry has experienced huge growth in recent years and we’re proud that Brewgooder is part of the list of Scottish breweries we work with.’

Clean Water Lager will be available in Aldi stores in Scotland until mid-September 2018.