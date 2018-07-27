Ayton Coach House certainly makes the grade

A Grade 2 listed historic house with many traditional features is now available.

Presented for sale by Galbraith, Ayton Coach House in Aberargie, Perth, is a delightful semi-detached former coach house sitting in a picturesque and highly accessible location.

The house dates back to the 18th century and was formerly the coach house for the neighbouring Ayton House. The property has an abundance of charm and character throughout and offers the idyll of a rural lifestyle combined with easy access to the major networks.

The original house, of stone construction under a slate roof has been upgraded by the current owner to a high standard and now offers a charming and unique home.

The pretty porch to the front leads into a vestibule with slate floor and then further into an impressive entrance hall from where all the ground floor accommodation can be reached.

On the ground floor is a beautifully appointed dining kitchen with Rangemaster, ample storage cupboards, slate floor and wood burning stove, a welcoming space with a seating area and access to the delightful sun room.

Accessed directly off the sun room is a wonderful courtyard with the original stables which have been rebuilt by the current owner to provide a lovely seating area.

Off the kitchen is the cosy dining room which is a wonderful space for entertaining. There are two bright bedrooms on the ground floor one of which is en-suite, the other with a shower room adjacent. The double garage can be accessed from the house and a boiler room/utility area is located adjacent and is accessed from the sun room.

On the first floor there is a charming sitting room with views out to the gardens and open fire, this leads through to a seating area with reception room which is currently used a studio and offers flexibility.

There is a galleried landing, ideal for a study/office area. Off the galleried landing is a double bedroom and bathroom with dressing room adjacent, this could be utilised as an additional bedroom.

Ayton Coach House extends to about 0.914 acres. There is a gravelled parking area with ample turning space to the rear.

The gardens are beautifully maintained and extensive with a variety of trees including Birch, Rowan, Wild Cherry and Walnut, which is a particular feature. The Rhodedendrons and scented Azealeas add a wonderful splash of colour to the garden in the spring and summer months providing an in keeping backdrop to this charming house.

The garden is principally down to lawn and is fully enclosed by fencing. Within the garden is a summerhouse/shed which will be included in the sale. There are many charming courtyard areas surrounding the house which offer a tranquil and inviting space to enjoy the summer sun.

Ayton Coach House is situated two miles to the east of the village of Abernethy and approximately 0.5 miles to the south of Aberargie village.

Perth lies some seven miles to the north and provides a wide array of services and amenities including national retailers, supermarkets, banks, theatre, concert hall and a cinema.

There are a number of private schools within a comfortable distance of Ayton Coach House including Strathallan, Kilgraston and Glenalmond College.

The area offers a wealth of recreational activities. For the golfer there are a number of courses within easy reach, including championship courses at Gleneagles Hotel, St Andrews and Kingsbarns.

The ski slopes of Glenshee can be reached in about an hour by car, whilst hill walking can be enjoyed in the many hills and glens Perthshire has to offer. Perth itself has a leisure centre, together with an ice rink which is a major venue for curling in Scotland.

The agents will consider offers over £450,000.

Click HERE to read more.