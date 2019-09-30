Watch dolphins go by at Catchpenny Safari Lodges

Few places can genuinely claim that you can sit on your front deck while enjoying a glass of wine and watching a pod of dolphins go by.

Well, this is part of the magic that awaits guests at Catchpenny Safari Lodges. Having only opened last year, the family-run Catchpenny is a collection of eight luxury canvas safari lodges with panoramic views over the Firth of Forth, located between the popular seaside villages of Elie and St Monans in the East Neuk of Fife.

The self catered lodges each sleep up to six people in two double and two single beds, with a private bathroom, fully equipped kitchen, open-plan living dining area with log burning stove and of course an expansive covered front deck for soaking up the views.

Dog friendly Catchpenny is completely offgrid with all power generated using micro wind turbines and solar panels and stored in batteries within each lodge.

Unplug, relax and revive – Catchpenny provides the perfect base for exploring the historic fishing villages of the East Neuk and miles of deserted beaches along the Fife Coastal Path.

Catchpenny Safari Lodges

Elie, East Neuk of Fife

Tel: 07495 047 169

www.catchpennyelie.co.uk