Up, up and away with Webster Adventures

Guaranteed to delight the adventure lover in your life, a hot air ballooning experience from Webster Adventures is a novel gift which will bring Scotland’s history, heritage, and stunning aerial landscapes to life.

Known for its distinctive, state of the art orange balloon, which holds two World Records, Webster Adventures is Scotland’s premier provider of balloon flights for the domestic market. You’ll find take-off points in beautiful Perth and Kinross.

Webster Adventures’ experienced pilots will fly customers in comfort and safety, with each flight covering an average distance of around 15 miles.

The company offers real flexibility with a choice of vouchers to buy, which cover different times of the day, from weekday mornings, to an anytime voucher.

Itineraries cover the very best of Fife, Tayside and Perthshire, but Webster Adventures will do their best to cater for specific requests, if, for example, you have a romantic proposal in mind, or want to fly over somewhere significant to celebrate a landmark birthday or anniversary.

Included in the packages is, of course, a champagne toast, and you’ll receive a certificate to mark your flight.

Company founder Daniel Webster said: ‘We launched Webster Adventures to offer something new and exciting in the hot air ballooning market.

‘We’re a local, Scottish company with a passion for great customer service, and this country’s beautiful countryside. Experiencing it from the air, with a very special person at your side, is a truly magical experience you’ll never forget.’

Prices are from £130 per person. Call 0808 169 6100 to book or check out www.websteradventures.co.uk.