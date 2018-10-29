Gourmet getaway gives connoisseurs food for thought

A leading Scottish hotel chain is dealing in foodies with a tantalising tasting menu and overnight stay offer.

Macdonald Hotels & Resorts is giving visitors the opportunity to add a decadent tasting menu experience to their stay – at an incredible rate.

Launched by the UK’s leading independent hotel group, the Gourmet Getaway is the must-have treat for foodies.

From just £49, guests traveling to some of the group’s most deluxe locations, including the Macdonald Bath Spa Hotel, Macdonald Randolph Hotel in Oxford or Macdonald Compleat Angler Hotel in Marlow can upgrade their hotel stay with a five-course tasting meal for two.

The dinner is the perfect complement to an incredible overnight stay and breakfast experience. Guests who opt for a Gourmet Getaway will indulge the senses with five-courses of imaginative food made from local produce.

Diners face a difficult decision between sumptuous starters, either Formby asparagus, slow poached duck egg and bacon bubbles or Cornish crab with Oscietra caviar and dill dressing.

Guests can then enjoy a taste of Scotland, with baked Highland lamb accompanied by organic spinach, sweetbread and samphire or North Sea Halibut topped off with Orkney scallop, pork popcorn and a drizzle of tarragon oil.

To finish the decadent dinner will be a choice of texture of chocolate with blackberry sorbet or a selection of British and Irish cheeses, quince jelly charcoal and wheat cracker.

What’s more, they will enjoy an amuse bouche and pre-dessert during the meal.

Keith Shearer, group executive chef for Macdonald Hotels & Resorts said: ‘By working with incredible chefs and world-class producers we are able to deliver authentic, and memorable foodie experiences. The Gourmet Getaway combines two of things we do best, offering a luxury overnight stay and delicious five-course tasting menu at a great discount.’

To further enhance the ultimate gastronomic experience, accompanying wine can be added for £30.

Guests can enjoy the Gourmet Getaway with five-course tasting menu by using the discount code TCEVGG5D, or the full experience with accompanying wine by using the code TCEVGW5D.

To find out more, visit www.macdonaldhotels.co.uk/offers/gourmet-getaway/.