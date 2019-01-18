Travel essentials that you can’t go without

Finding great clothes to travel with is no mean feat – I’ve been on the road full-time as a travel writer for 35 years and struggled to find good kit for decades.

Interestingly I find men’s travel clothes easier to source than women’s.

One brand worth sussing out is Bluemint.

Founded by Turkish-born Dogu in 2013, who studied at Kings College, London, his clothes have an international appeal and he has specialised in designs and fabrics that are conducive to travel.

For example, each pair of swim shorts is constructed using time-tested methodology to ensure a water-repellent, soft-touch exterior. With a tailored fit, an elasticated waistband and contrast piping, each fully-lined swim short cuts the mustard.

Another classic is the Martin Linen shirts – a washed linen that provides exceptional breathability. £90

Then there’s ‘Frank Knitwear’- a contemporary staple that is exceptionally soft and lightweight, this long sleeve crew neck knit is an ideal layering piece for all seasons. £100.

Then there’s his Fabio Knitwear – a contemporary staple with sport stitch detailing. Exceptionally soft and lightweight, this long sleeve crew neck knit is an ideal layering piece for all seasons. Wear over a crew neck shirt or polo shirt with chinos for a casual laid back look. £95

And for the warmer climes, see Arthus Swim Shorts – Arthus is Bluemint’s signature swim short tailored for style, comfort and performance. £95. See www.bluemint.com.

In terms of one travel essential for your make-up bag ladies, I’d say to pack JML’s Mineral Magic. This is a one-stop powder that covers everything from a jet lagged face to spots and blemishes. It matches your natural skin tone in moments and is available in dark or light options. It’s also a huge bargain at £9.99.

And finally, for ladies looking for a glam pair of leggings that you can travel in and wear with anything, night or day, once abroad, check out Hollywood Pants by JML for £19.99. I wouldn’t travel without mine.

To enjoy music wherever you go another great find of 2018 was Double Chill Bluetooth Speakers by a company called Jam. Personally I travel with two as they’re so compact and light, and it’s good to have stereo sound.

They have a rugged design and are water and dust-proof, so ideal for the beach, and the 30-metre/100-foot Bluetooth range and 12 hours of playtime means you can stay in the sand all day. £34.99 each. See uk.jamaudio.com.

Sticking with technology a good pair of headphones are always useful. My faves are Sennheiser’s MOMENTUM Free. They’re incredibly compact, work on Bluetooth and have an amazing sound quality.

A three-button remote and high quality in-line microphone for making calls and controlling music are integrated into the cable between the earpieces. £148 from John Lewis. A sound investment and they come in a handy travel case.