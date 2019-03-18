You can’t beat a visit to a Scots distillery

No matter where you go in the world, people will always recognise Scotland as the home of some of the world’s best distilleries.

Whether it’s whisky or gin, there’s no denying that our beautiful clean waters are the perfect starting point for the tipple of your choice.

Scotland’s brewing and distilling sectors play a vital role in the nation’s economy, especially as many distillers are based in rural communities. This is not only important for direct jobs but also indirectly through generation of tourism, linkages to agriculture, and wider supply chain impacts.

Many firms are at the forefront of product innovation, as distillery products help to sell Scotland to the world.

Whisky has always been regarded as Scotland’s national drink, and a change in drinking cultures has meant this lifestyle trend has also impacted on alcohol sales. This has seen an including increased use of natural botanicals as gin ingredients, growth in natural wines, increased use of fruit flavours in cider.

There are over 120 active distilleries spread across Scotland, and Scottish Field presents a choice of specially-selected distilleries we recommend that you to visit.

We’ll be adding to our selection each day this week, so come back to find another tomorrow.