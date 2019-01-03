Why fishing in Scotland is the reel deal

If you love spending times with your rod and reel in the great outdoors, Scotland is the ideal place to go.

Whether you are a keen salmon fly fisherman or looking for special day out, the Lanrick Estate offers a stretch of river which is a hidden gem.

Offering tranquility and surrounded by ancient woodland The Lanrick water of the River Teith is one of the most beautiful salmon and seatrout fly fishing beats of the entire River Teith. It is situated between Doune and Callander and within a one hour drive from Edinburgh or Glasgow.

This excellent River Teith salmon beat has a beautiful combination of both right and left bank fishing over 1.5miles and single bank for a further two miles.

This renowned stretch of river fishes well through the spring months, followed by seatrout and continuing to the Autumn. With a reputation for big fish with a 45lb fish landed a few years ago.

Let as a four rod lower beat and a two rod upper beat it is possible to book on line or by emailing or phoning the estate office. Accommodation is also available. Individual rods are also welcome with facilities to book last minute.

The estate also offers a salmon fishing experience with a guide/instructor, fishing rods, waders and picnic lunch in their uniquely comfortable fishing hut.

http://lanrick.co.uk/fishing/