Warm up to Scotland’s cosiest winter breaks

A new boutique hotel collection is embracing its growing reputation for offering Scotland’s cosiest guest retreats by launching a series of Wee Winter Breaks in in Skye and Argyll.

The Wee Hotel Company was set up by Scots born international hotelier, Gordon Campbell Gray, earlier this year and includes The Three Chimneys at Colbost on Skye and The Pierhouse Hotel at Port Appin.

Guests are now being enticed to these unique coastal venues with an emphasis on authenticity, the magic of Scottish food and ingredients, hospitality and a warm welcome.

As the cold winter nights draw in, The Wee Hotel Company is already stoking up its real log fires, preparing its heart-warming winter menus and plumping up its pillows for travellers in search of a seasonally snug, wee winter getaway.

Skye and Argyll’s dark winter skies offer some of Scotland’s finest star-gazing opportunities, as well as the chance for some lucky visitors to witness the Northern Lights.

Guests can also catch of glimpse of local wildlife during frosty morning walks, including sea otters, seals, hares, oyster catchers, guillemots and sea eagles. The Wee Hotel Company team and local experts are on hand to offer top tips and guided walks to help guests make the most of the winter wonderland in Argyll and Skye as part of a Wee Winter Break.

After an exhilarating winter walk, guests can relax in the Finnish sauna at The Pierhouse or enjoy a choice of relaxation, therapeutic, aromatherapy or sports massage treatments in the comfort of their own room.

Guests can unwind at The Three Chimneys and enjoy the delicately spiced scent of the restaurant’s exclusive fragrance, created in collaboration with The Isle of Skye Candle Company and featuring notes of sweet orange, grapefruit, lime and juniper.

Serving the best of Skye, land and sea, The Three Chimneys at Colbost is based within an original Skye croft house and is renowned for serving inspirational dishes that optimise the richness and variety of Scotland’s natural larder, including wood-fired Skye red deer and roast partridge. Diners can opt to stay in one of six bedrooms in the adjacent House Over-By.

The Three Chimneys’ Wee Winter Break includes an overnight stay, dinner, full Scottish breakfast and advice from the team on some of the best winter walks for spotting wildlife on the Isle of Skye. Prices start from £405 per couple, including a one-night stay in a Junior Suite, breakfast, and dinner for two.

Tucked away on the shores of Loch Linnhe, The Pierhouse offers breathtaking views to the islands of Lismore and Mull. The small hotel and renowned Scottish seafood restaurant is one of Argyll’s most idyllic and romantic destinations. Menus include the freshest langoustines and mussels harvested from Loch Linnhe and Loch Etive, as well as fine handpicked oysters from the oyster beds of Loch Creran.

The Pierhouse Hotel Wee Winter Break includes an overnight stay, dinner, full Scottish breakfast and guidance from the team on how to spot local wildlife, in and around Port Appin and on the rugged Isle of Lismore. Prices start from £125 per couple, sharing a double room on a bed and breakfast basis.

For more information on Wee Winter Breaks at The Three Chimneys or to make a booking, call 01470 511258, email eatandstay@threechimneys.co.uk or visit www.threechimneys.co.uk

For more information on Wee Winter Breaks at The Pierhouse Hotel or to make a booking, call 01631 730302, email reservations@pierhousehotel.co.uk or visit www.pierhousehotel.co.uk

For more information about The Wee Hotel Company, visit: www.theweehotelcompany.com