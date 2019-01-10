War grave status set to be conferred on Iolaire

The site of the sunken Iolaire is set to be designated as a war grave.

The Iolaire was carrying sailors who had fought in the First World War back to the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides on Hogmany, 1918.

She departed Kyle of Lochalsh, but at 2.30am on New Year’s Day, she hit the infamous rocks known as the Beasts of Holm, and sank, just a mile away from the safety of Stornoway Harbour. At least 201 of the 283 men onboard died.

The MSP for the Western Isles, Dr Alasdair Allan raised the issue of the site becoming a war grave at First Minister’s Question Time. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, confirmed that she was supportive of the move.

The news has been welcomed by the council for the islands, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar.

The First Minister attended the Iolaire 100th Commemorative service on 1 January this year, along with Prince Charles.

Convener of Comhairle nan Eilean Siar and chairman of the Iolaire Working Group, Cllr Norman A MacDonald, said: ‘I very much welcome the support of the First Minister and the Scottish Government for the designation of the Iolaire site as an official war grave.

‘We raised this issue with the Scottish Commemorations Panel and it would be fitting for the memory of the men lost on that terrible night and their families that recognition is given in this way.

‘We are also all very grateful that the First Minister, together with HRH The Prince Charles, Lord of the Isles, attended the commemoration service on the 1st January and paid a very fitting tribute.’