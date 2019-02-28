Vote to bring giant Harry Potter wands to Scotland

Giant wizarding world wands could come to Scotland to spread a little magic.

The nine magnificent wands that illuminated the City of London last autumn in support of the charity Lumos will spread the magic around the UK and Ireland, as Warner Bros UK today announced that they will go on tour.

To celebrate the upcoming Blu-ray and DVD release of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald on 18 March, a poll opens today to decide the next towns or cities to host the breathtaking wands display. The winning locations will host the installation in the lead up to the release of the third Fantastic Beasts film.

The initial Wands Ready voting process will give the UK and Ireland the chance to narrow the selection down to eight finalists, which will be announced on 18 March.

Standing 15 feet tall and set within concrete bases, the nine wands – bringing to life those belonging to some of the most beloved characters in the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films – illuminate each night, performing a light show to music from the Fantastic Beasts and Harry Potter films.

They were created in support of ‘Lumos’, whose mission is to end the institutionalisation of children around the world.

Josh Berger, president and managing director of Warner Bros. Entertainment UK, Eire and Spain, and President, Harry Potter Global Franchise Development said: ‘We were overwhelmed by the response to the Wizarding World Wands supporting Lumos installation in London last year and want to bring the magic to fans across the country. We are excited to find out where they’ll be unveiled next.’

Glasgow and Edinburgh appear on the automatic list, but you can choose your own.

To vote for your town or city and for further information visit: www.fantasticbeasts.co.uk/wandsready