VisitScotland urges Scots to ‘rally round’ tourism as industry reopens

As tourism prepares to reopen and COVID-19 restrictions are eased, VisitScotland is calling on Scots to rally round the sector.

They want Scots to support the country’s recovery by enjoying short breaks, days out and staycations in Scotland.

With planning and researching forming an important part of the holiday experience post pandemic, the national tourism organisation is also reminding visitors of the importance of ‘know before you go’.

Malcolm Roughead, VisitScotland chief executive, said: ‘It is clear that tourism has been one of the greatest economic casualties of the pandemic.

‘We’ve had a year of very little investment, job losses and business closures – it will take time and significant investment to get us back to a thriving industry.

‘With the right support tourism and events can lead the economic recovery and boost inward investment where it’s needed most, but to do that the industry needs the support of people living in Scotland in the first instance.

‘Many businesses are reopening after months of no trade, and with staycations set to be popular again this year, there is a real opportunity for us all to rally round and show our support for local tourism.

‘I’d urge everyone, when appropriate and in accordance with the guidance, to visit restaurants that you’ve missed, explore visitor attractions, book a night away, take the family on a day out, discover somewhere new and make Scotland your holiday of choice this year. Only with this support can we truly start to help tourism bounce back.

‘VisitScotland is focused on the recovery of the industry, building a destination and visitor experience which allows tourism and events to flourish now and in the future. We’ll continue to work with, and support, businesses to ensure we rebuild this vital part of Scotland’s economy.

‘Through our marketing, our social media and our iCentre network, we will also continue to inspire and inform visitors about how to respect, protect and enjoy Scotland and all it has to offer.

‘We really want visitors to “know before they go” when it comes to travel; checking what is open and pre-booking if required. By following this advice and all working together, we can help get Scottish tourism back on its feet in a safe and responsible way.

‘Tourism is a force for good – creating economic and social value in every corner of Scotland and enhancing the well-being of everyone who experiences it.

‘Tourism makes Scotland richer, economically and socially, and without it, Scotland would be a much poorer place.’

For more information visit www.visitscotland.org