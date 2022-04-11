Visit Moray Speyside launches biggest UK campaign

Visit Moray Speyside, the destination marketing organisation for Moray and Speyside, is this week revealing details of a UK marketing campaign focused on boosting tourism to the area and promoting opportunities for outdoor activities, natural experiences and wellbeing.

The campaign ‘Your Next Adventure Starts Here’, which has been supported with £75,000 from the VisitScotland Destination & Sector Marketing Fund, uses newly produced video and digital content to showcase the range of outdoor, adventure and wellness opportunities on offer in Moray Speyside. The bespoke video content highlights the quality and breadth of experiences to be found in the region and encourages visitors to ‘Stop. Breathe. Go.’ by escaping for a short break to slow down, unwind, restore and get out and explore the unspoilt natural landscapes of one of Scotland’s emerging tourism destinations.

The campaign launched in November and will run until August across social media and digital channels, with a mix of different adverts, rolled out on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and digital display targeted at specific audiences across the UK.

The videos also feature on Vimeo and morayspeyside.com/adventure where bespoke themed landing pages provide inspiration on Outdoor Adventure, Water-based Adventure and Wellness experiences across the region to help visitors plan their break in Moray Speyside.

The campaign also includes a digital element with destination landing pages and boosted ads on Expedia and Hotels.com, to inspire visitors to book overnight stays and short breaks during the months ahead.

A content partnership with YouTube creators Always Another Adventure which includes both video content and editorial in printed and online publications including Cycling Plus will complete the region’s biggest ever marketing campaign and will provide potential visitors with an authentic insight into the world-class off-road, gravel and long-distance cycling options available in Moray Speyside. Further UK-wide editorial will feature trail running and other outdoor activities.

Complementary activity has already seen Moray Speyside feature in a Highland-wide winter marketing campaign, which saw several Destination Marketing Organisations combine to promote the wider region as an ideal winter visitor destination.

Laurie Piper, chief executive of Visit Moray Speyside, said: ‘Moray Speyside is one of Scotland’s most beautiful regions, we have incredible natural assets and a world-class landscape, our tourism businesses offer visitors a warm welcome and our attractions a memorable experience.

‘Our campaign will show off all these great things to a whole new audience and I’d love for businesses across the region to get involved in the campaign – sharing and using the video content to complement their own digital marketing activities and keeping Moray Speyside at the top of the list for potential visitors.’

VisitScotland regional leadership director Caroline Warburton said: ‘The Destination and Sector Marketing Fund was created to boost and support the sustainable recovery of Scottish tourism, helping to reach new audiences within the domestic market. It aims to help organisations like Visit Moray Speyside reach new visitors within the UK and promote the region as a year-round destination.

‘Whether it is surfing off the spectacular coastline, rambling across the rugged terrain or exploring the unspoilt landscape at a gentler pace, this exciting new campaign highlights the array of amazing experiences on offer across the region, and will help inspire new and repeat visitors to Moray Speyside for their next adventure.

‘VisitScotland is focused on the recovery of the industry, building a destination and visitor experience which allows tourism and events to flourish, now and in the future.’