Visit Angus launch app exploring the area

Visitors to Angus are being encouraged to explore the area with the help of a new app created and launched by Visit Angus, making it easier to plan trips and encouraging longer stays in the region.

A joint initiative by Angus Council and the Angus tourism sector, with help from a number of local town community and tourism groups, the digital pocket tour guide of Angus is free to download and includes inspirational content around the locations featured, including image and film galleries.

The app has seven trails in total; six town trails around Arbroath, Brechin, Carnoustie, Kirriemuir, Forfar and Montrose, created by Angus tourism businesses as part of the Angus Tourism Framework, and one Angus wide trail stopping at each town as well as Glen Doll, Glamis and Edzell. The Angus wide trail will also feature exciting interactive elements including geofenced augmented reality features, games and 360° images, meaning the extra content is exclusive to those visiting specific areas and attractions.

Alison Elliott, chair of the Angus Tourism Cooperative welcomed the guide.

She said: ‘The purpose of the app is to help open up Angus to those living in the area as well as visitors from further afield. The variety of activities, tourist attractions and days out across the area are vast, from state-of-the-art water splash pads at Montrose Beach to recently unveiled new gardens, sculptures and glasshouse café at Hospitalfield House in Arbroath.

‘Having an easy-to-use guide with all the information in one place makes it simple to see at a glance what there is to do and where it is. The app also has a progress feature allowing people to mark off the places visited on each trail.’

The app has been designed with all seven trails plotted on an interactive map also showing current location and what there is to see and do nearby. Each stop is linked to Google Maps so working out how to get there by car, foot or bike is just a click away. Reflecting Visit Angus’ passion for sustainable and responsible tourism the electric vehicle charging stations across Angus are also available to view.

The six town trails were created by community groups from each town and are funded by Scottish Government Town Centre Fund.

Councillor Stewart, vice convener of Communities, welcomed the app. He said: ‘Angus Council consulted with local communities who expressed the desire to create an app to encourage more people to visit the towns across Angus and so the development of the project has very much been led with their input and insight. Who better to know what to include than those living and breathing this beautiful part of the world.’

Arbroath Cliff Tours is an adventure tourism business providing breath-taking kayak tours of Arbroath’s incredible sea caves, rock formations, birdlife and dolphins. Founder Cameron Smith created the Arbroath cliff trail, a featured as a stop on the Arbroath app trail.

He said: ‘I was thrilled to see the Arbroath Cliff Trail feature on the new app. I’m so passionate about the fantastic natural sights and sounds along the coast and it’s a great feeling to know you are helping visitors enjoy them too, getting the most out of their visit and each part of Angus.’

The app is free to download and is now available on iOS and Android. For more information visit www.visitangus.com/app