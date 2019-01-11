V&A Dundee sees off US and Dubai rivals for title

Scotland’s first dedicated design museum has won a prestigious honour, beating off a host of international competitors.

The highly-respected Wallpaper* magazine, a publication focussing on design and architecture, fashion, travel, art, and lifestyle, has awarded it the status of Best New Public building, beating off challenges from countries including Dubai and the USA.

The V&A Dundee was created by Japanese architect Kengo Kuma.

In their praise, Wallpaper* said: ‘The ragged cliffs of north eastern Scotland inspired the composition’s distinct shape, clad in some 2,500 sheets of layered horizontal cast stone panelling. Yet the concrete structure appears light, bearing an abstracted resemblance to the prow of a moored ship.

‘Kuma wanted this building to welcome visitors with a strong design gesture. Located on the city’s waterfront, overlooking the River Tay, the new, three-storey high museum also includes a café, restaurant and learning facilities.

‘Key features: Resembling a moored ship, Scotland’s first design museum is clad in concrete and cast-stone panels.’

Philip Long, director of V&A Dundee, said: ‘We are delighted to win this prestigious global award, recognising V&A Dundee as the Best New Public Building.

‘Wallpaper* is one of the world’s most highly respected design magazines and everyone at V&A Dundee is thrilled to have won, especially when we were shortlisted against such incredible international projects as the Apple Park Visitor Centre in California.

‘V&A Dundee has already welcomed over 360,000 visitors, and we are all looking forward to an exciting year with exhibitions on videogames and the future of robots.’