Two Scots cities in UK Instagram top 10

Edinburgh and Glasgow are two of the UK’s top 10 most photographed cities on Instagram.

Approximately 57.9 million domestic holidays were taken in 2018 by people in Great Britain, and with staycations proving so popular, insurance firm Safeguard has analysed five years of weather data and social media trends to reveal the picture-perfect holiday hotspots where sun cream and shorts will be required.

Instagram is continuing to have more and more of an influence on the destinations we choose for holidays and staycations. If a location looks great on Insta it often makes it even more desirable.

So, what are the top 50 most-Instagrammed locations when it comes to the Great British Staycation? The top ten is:

1, London; 2, Manchester; 3, Liverpool; 4, Edinburgh; 5, Birmingham, 6, Brighton/Hove; 7, Glasgow; 8, Bristol; 9, Leeds; 10, York.

Safeguard said of Edinburgh: ‘Make your way up to Arthur’s Seat before whiling away the hours at the world famous castle. These are just two of the main attractions in the Scottish capital. Visitors to Edinburgh also enjoy Palace of Holyroodhouse, the Royal Mile and the National Gallery.’

Of Glasgow, they said: ‘The Scottish port city of Glasgow is a city on the up. Science lovers will enjoy trips to the Riverside Museum and Glasgow Science Centre, while history buffs won’t want to miss George Square, Glasgow Necropolis and Glasgow Cathedral.’

The only other Scottish city to make the top 50 was Aberdeen, at number 26: ‘This Scottish port city prides itself on providing an endless list of things to do for visitors including historic attractions, family-friendly activities, stunning architecture, beautiful open spaces, fantastic beaches and brilliant museums and art galleries.’

Nic Waddington, specialist unit manager at Safeguard said: ‘Wherever you go for a staycation in the UK, you’re sure to experience a unique mix of culture, history and entertainment.’

