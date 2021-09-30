Travel all over Scotland from home in a new podcast

A Scottish podcast is inspiring its listeners to visit the country with its stories of travel.

Kathi Kamleitner, who lives in Glasgow, recently launched the second season of her podcast Wild for Scotland, which tells immersive travel stories from across the land, to inspire and offer a little bit of escapism.

And Kathi, originally from Vienna, believes that with colder weather setting in, nothing is better than listening to a relaxing podcast while it’s cold and stormy outside.

She said: ‘In 2013, I followed a calling I could not explain. I packed my bags and moved to Glasgow – without ever having set foot in Scotland before. Needless to say, I never looked back!’

Wild for Scotland is a travel storytelling podcast for Scotland-loving adults. Through immersive travel storytelling, the podcast whisks listeners away to the far corners of Scotland, inspiring them to visit or simply dream away from the comfort of home.

Using first-person narration, detailed visual descriptions and immersive sound effects, it feels almost as if you’re there.

Wild for Scotland is aimed at frequent and first-time travellers with a soft spot for Scotland who are looking for inspiration. The podcast particularly aims to reach those who miss the opportunity to visit Scotland for themselves – either because of the pandemic, or other reasons.

The first season contains episodes featuring St Kilda, the Isle of Arran, the Isle of Bute, the Isle of Barra and more.

Season two contains 10 stories about different road trips in Scotland, taking listeners all over the country, off the beaten path and down well-known roads. Already out are episodes about the Road to the Isles and the Rhins of Galloway, upcoming episodes include the west coast of Lewis, an Outlander road trip, the Snow Roads in the Cairngorms and the NC500.

Each episode lasts for around 25 minutes, and Kathi will join the Scottish Field podcast to discuss her series next week.

Kathi added: ‘I live and breathe for road trips – they are by far my favourite way to experience Scotland and my readers always ask me for ideas or itineraries away from the usual suspects. With this season I want to highlight routes that deserve more attention – roads you may have not heard about before or never considered driving down – but also show how easy it is to escape the crowds even on well-known road trips, if you only slow down and explore more.

‘I get emails and messages on a daily basis from readers and followers who have had to postpone or cancel their trips to Scotland. They can’t wait to visit and are desperate to connect with the country in the meantime. Wild for Scotland fuels their wanderlust and helps them find some much-needed escape from reality.’

‘I started documenting and sharing my travels around Scotland as a way to show others that there is more to it than the typical tourist hotspots. I love that I get to inspire so many people from around the world to experience Scotland on their own terms. There is so much to do and see here – my list only keeps growing!’

You can find all episodes of Wild For Scotland HERE.

Kathi’s award-winning travel blog Watch Me See is a trusted resource for visitors, in which she shares her top tips for planning a trip to Scotland. There are itinerary suggestions, destination guides, practical advice, ideas for outdoor activities, hiking guides, tips for vegan travellers and lots of travel inspiration to fuel your wanderlust, which you can see HERE.