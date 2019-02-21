Town house opening is a big draw in Inverness

The opening of Inverness Town House has created a ‘cultural triangle’ on the city’s tourism map.

The success of opening up the Town House for public tours, was welcomed by members of The Highland Council’s City of Inverness Area Committee.

Following completion of interior renovations to the Grade A Listed Town House, High Life Highland was invited by The Highland Council to develop and run guided tours which began in June 2018.

Twice a week, on Thursday afternoons, visitors are shown round the Town House on hour-long tours with positive feedback received by High Life Highland guides. Bookings are made online or at Inverness Museum and Art Gallery.

Provost and leader of Inverness and Area Councillor Helen Carmichael said: ‘Members have previously agreed to open up the Town House to the people of Inverness and visitors. As the property is owned by the Inverness Common Good Fund it is important that people have the opportunity to come and see for themselves how the Common Good Fund has been used to preserve and enhance this magnificent building for our and future generations.’

The tours were originally intended to run throughout the summer season from June to September and then restarting in Easter, however, due to their popularity the tours were continued throughout the winter months.

Provost Carmichael added: ‘Well done to High Life Highland and in particular their team of guides, who helped the Council create a third, new, visitor attraction in the Town House, which along with the Museum and Art Gallery and Inverness Castle Viewpoint have created an accessible “cultural triangle” around the Castle Wynd area.

‘As we move towards the redevelopment of Inverness Castle as a new ‘must see’ visitor attraction, the Town House Tours will complement the tourism offering in this city centre location.’

From 7 May 2019 two extra public tours will be added on Tuesdays in addition to the Thursday afternoon tours offering 4 tours each week. Private tours, for groups are also available, on demand and dependent on availability.

Chief executive of High Life Highland Ian Murray added: ‘High Life Highland has been delighted to work with the Council to create public access to the splendid Town House and we look forward to seeing visitor numbers and tour provision increasing this summer.’

High Life Highland will promote the tours through their website and social media and at Visit Scotland’s Expo 2019. An evening familiarisation visit and tour of the Town House will also be arranged for members of Inverness Bid and Visit Inverness Loch Ness in April.