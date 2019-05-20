The Vikings are coming to a Scottish castle

A Viking invasion of the west of Scotland is taking place this weekend.

Families are invited to watch fearless Viking warriors in thrilling clashes as the popular Viking Invasion event returns to Dunstaffnage Castle on Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 May.

Visitors can explore the living history camp to find out how the Vikings lived, what they ate, and how they made their weapons and clothes.

Kids can also enjoy striking a Viking coin, making flour and trying on Viking helmets.

Located near Oban, the castle has a fascinating history as it was the stronghold of the MacDougalls, built before 1240 on a huge rock above the Firth of Lorn. Captured by Robert the Bruce in 1308, the castle remained in royal hands until 1469.

Flora MacDonald was held at Dunstaffnage in 1746 before being sent to the Tower of London for aiding Bonnie Prince Charlie’s escape.

The event runs from noon to 4pm both days and is free for Historic Scotland members.

