The Cairngorm Story is now officially open

Cairngorm Mountain’s newest visitor attraction has been officially opened.

The new exhibition entitled The Cairngorm Story provides an ’unmissable’ opportunity for the local community and visitors to the Strathspey and Badenoch area to view it.

Located at the base station of the mountain, the exhibition tells the story of the Cairngorms; its wildlife, mountains, the unique natural environment and highlights the achievements of mountaineers, Olympians, photographers, writers and artists from the area.

Scottish Government’s Cabinet Secretary for Rural Economy, Fergus Ewing MSP, was shown around the exhibition by Susan Smith, interim chief executive of Cairngorm Mountain (Scotland) Ltd (CMSL) and CMSL Chairman, Peter Mearns who explained that the board and staff are working hard to turn the mountain into a sustainable, year-round visitor attraction.

Mr Ewing said: ‘The Cairngorm story is inspirational in that it gives a sense of the vision, attraction and importance of what happens on the mountain, through various creative genres and highlights the impact that this unique mountain range has on the lives of people living in and visiting the area.

‘The unmissable exhibition plus a new play park and improvements to the facilities on offer on the mountain make it an increasingly attractive place for families to visit during the summer months. I am delighted to see the community enjoying these new facilities with the added benefit that they are contributing to a positive impact on the sustainability of the Cairngorms Mountain.’

Free for all school age children to attend, the exhibition includes a feature film and photography, all sourced locally.

Susan Smith added: ‘We are looking forward to welcoming everyone to view the exhibition.

‘We have faced challenging times but with the support of Scottish Government, HIE, the local community and our wonderful and dedicated team, we are making good progress to making the business more sustainable.

‘Our Cairngorm café has been newly refurbished, the popular Cas Bar has reopened and our retail offering now includes a new range of locally sourced products. We have also opened a new tubing slide experience which children have been greatly enjoying during the past week.”

For more information visit https://www.cairngormmountain.co.uk/mountain-activities/