The Balmoral welcomes Gaelic poet-in-residence

An Edinburgh hotel is saying ‘fáilte’ to its own resident Gaelic poet, offering a bespoke service to commemorate special occasions with traditional Scottish literature.

In honour of Valentine’s Day, The Balmoral, will launch a unique, romantic offering for guests. The hotel’s new Poet in Residence can be commissioned to personally a poem in Gaelic, making for the perfect memento for a wedding vow, proposal, anniversary or heart-felt love letter written in the most passionate of languages.

The Balmoral is proud to welcome Marcas Mac an Tuairneir, one of Scotland’s leading Gaelic poets as its Poet-in-Residence, or Bàrd air mhuinntireas. To celebrate this new partnership, Marcas has written a ‘Love letter to The Balmoral’ depicting the romantic history of the hotel and the cultural richness of Scotland.

Marca said: ‘I’m thrilled to be partnering with the Balmoral, one of Scotland’s best loved cultural institutions, in order to bring some literary magic to guests’ experience and to celebrate those special moments through poetry.

‘It is an honour and a privilege to be given a window into the workings of a Scottish icon and the lives of the people who pass daily through those revolving doors.’

The Balmoral, a Rocco Forte hotel, is renowned for its unique suite experiences, and this specially curated poem will be presented to guests staying in a signature suite when celebrating a proposal, wedding or honeymoon at the hotel. In addition, when signature suite guests visit the hotel’s long standing jewellery partner, Hamilton & Inches, they will be offered a complimentary engraving of their most treasured line from their poem when they purchase a piece of silverware – the perfect keepsake of their time in Edinburgh.

The Balmoral’s Poet-in-Residence can be pre-booked by guests staying in a signature suite for a celebration or to commemorate a special occasion. Guests can select a pre-written Gaelic poem or develop a bespoke poem with Marcas. Signature suites start at £1400 per night including breakfast, based on two people sharing.

For those looking to bring their bespoke poetry to life and immerse themselves in Scottish tradition, Marcas can also be booked to perform the bespoke piece at a wedding, birthday or any other milestone event.

For further information on The Balmoral’s Poet-in-Residence or to commission a poem, contact: reservations.balmoral@roccofortehotels.com, or visit www.roccofortehotels.com/the-balmoral-hotel