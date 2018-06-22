Ten things to do in Perthshire this summer

Perthshire is one of the most naturally stunning and diverse counties in Scotland.

Steeped in history and culture, there’s plenty to discover. Perthshire accommodates a range of tastes and has a plethora of activities for people to take part in whether you are local to the area or just visiting.

The Famous Grouse Experience

The Famous Grouse Experience at Glenturret is a unique whiskey experience which allows visitors to encounter the traditional handmade distilling processes that have been used to craft the whiskies at Glenturret Distillery for generations. Discover how the distillery’s Glenturret single malt is expertly blended with other grain and malt whiskies to create The Famous Grouse. Visitors can also experience the distillery’s on-site, award winning restaurant Wild Thyme which has had the honour of hosting guests such as The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Whether you are looking for a unique distillery tour, a special warehouse experience or even the chance to blend your own whiskey, The Famous Grouse Experience has something for all whisky enthusiasts to enjoy. For enquiries regarding The Famous Grouse Experience please call 01764 656565 or email them at enquiries@thefamousgrouseexperience.com

Stanley Mills

Built in the 1780s and located on the scenic banks of the River Tay, Stanley Mills was founded to produce cotton at the height of the Industrial Revolution. Stanley Mills is a hi-tech visitor experience which includes a wide range of interactive displays that tell the stories of the people who worked at the Mills and the products they made. Visitors can hear the clamour of the factory floor, learn how engineers harnessed the water power of the River Tay and can see the machinery that turned raw cotton into products that were transported from Scotland across the globe. To contact the Stanley Mills give them a call on 01738 828268.

The Scottish Crannog Centre

Visitors will have the ability to experience what life was like 2,500 years ago at this historic and unique reconstruction of an ancient loch dwelling. Situated on the bonnie banks of the Tay, the Scottish Crannog Centre offers breathtaking views of one of Perthshire’s most picturesque points. The centre’s distinctive roundhouse is one of the most recognisable sights in Perthshire and is also supported by a range of amazing discoveries made by divers from the Scottish Trust for Underwater Archaeology during underwater excavations of Oakbank and nearby Fearnan. The Scottish Crannog Centre will be offering a wide range of events throughout the year including ‘Iron Age Ingenuity’, ‘Celts are Coming’ and a midsummer music evening. For any enquiries please call 01887 830583 or send an email to info@crannog.co.uk

Iain Burnett – the Highland Chocolatier

A 4 Star Visitor Attraction, This Highland Chocolatier has been awarded the Best food and Drink Visitor Attraction in Scotland. Visitors can enjoy a journey through chocolate history with the Scottish Chocolate Centre’s free multi-media exhibition. As well as this, visitors can experience Iain Burnett’s Dark Velvet and Caramel & Liquorice Velvet Truffles, which won the chocolatier gold at the International Chocolate Awards in both 2015 and 2016. Iain’s Chocolate Lounge offers guests a range of delicious goodies such as award winning hot chocolate, cakes and ice cream, and even caters to allergy sufferers with gluten free and dairy free menu options. To make an enquiry give them a call on 01887 840775.

Perth Museum and Art Gallery

The Perth Museum and Art Gallery is home to more than half a million local, national and international objects and have a recognised Collection of National Significance to Scotland which is divided into Social History, Natural History and Art. Guests can delve into Perth’s vast history through a variety of objects such as portraits; photographs; meteorites and Miss Ballantyne’s Salmon. Combined with an array of in-gallery activities for families, Perth Museum and Gallery has something for everyone to enjoy. The Museum and Gallery have a range of exhibits currently on display and coming soon for visitors to get lost in including ‘Playing With Dinosaurs’, ‘Bones’ and an exhibit exposing the work of prominent Victorian artist John Everett Millais. To find out more about Perth Museum and Art Gallery contact Culture Perth & Kinross at info@culturepk.org.uk

The Birnam Arts Centre

The Birnam Arts Centre is a community owned and operated facility with charitable status which is used as a wonderful multi-purpose arts, conferencing and entertainment venue. The Arts Centre also hosts a Beatrix Potter exhibition (entry £3 per person) in celebration of the author’s many links to the area. The exhibition will prove fascinating to enthusiasts of Mrs Potter’s work while a vintage play area will keep children entertained for hours. Guests can grab a coffee or a delicious homemade bite to eat at the centre’s Foyer Cafe and can sign up to one of the centres many scheduled classes and activities such as Silversmithing; Ceramics; Willow-Weaving; Kids Crafts and Musical Tuition. To get in touch with the Birnam Arts Centre give them a call on 01350 727674 or send them an email at admin@birnamarts.com

Land Rover Experience Scotland

Land Rover Experience Scotland is a 5-star activity centre which offers visitors an exclusive opportunity to be immersed in the all-terrain capability of Land Rover. With access to over 150 miles of wild Highland estate land, Land rover offer a range of experiences ranging from One-Hour Taster drives to full Trek Days. Off-road facilities include an obstacle/assault course with rutted tracks, steep hills, boulders, slippery slopes and woodland tracks. The Land Rover Experience Centre is located on the shores of Butterstone Loch near Dunkeld and is home to some of the most stunning scenery imaginable. To enquire about your own Land Rover Experience call 01350 727 720 or email Scotland@landroverexperience.com

Gulabin Lodge Outdoor Centre

Gulabin Lodge Outdoor Centre gives visitors the opportunity to participate in a range of exhilarating land and water based instructor-led activities within Cairngorms National Park, Glenshee. Groups require a minimum of 4 people and sessions can last from an hour to full day sessions to suit your plans. Gulabin Lodge also provides the choice of self-catering accommodation. Guest will be able to chose between taking part in the many activities that the centre has to offer or can plan their own activities for touring the area using the centre’s accommodation as a base of operations. Gulabin Lodge Outdoor Centre is open all year round and welcomes well-behaved dogs by prior arrangement for £3 a night, making it the perfect getaway for the whole family. For any Lodge and Activity Enquiries call 01250 885 255 or email info@gulabinlodge.co.uk

Highland Offroad

Located in the picturesque village of Dunkeld, Highland Offroad offers exciting Quad Trek adventures in Highland Perthshire. Each trek lasts an hour and begins on an assault course where participants will tackle camel back humps, cobbles and steep hillsides before later experiencing wide open tracks and narrow woodland paths. Highland Offroad has something for everyone, whether it be a corporate day out, a family day of fun, or just a few friends looking to share an adventurous experience. Highland Offroad will provide visitors with safety helmets and waterproofs and Quad treks are only available for children over the age of twelve, if accompanied by an adult. To book your place on a Quad trek call 01350 728700 or email info@highlandoffroad.co.uk

Paddle Surf Scotland

A great way to explore the lochs and rivers of Perthshire, Paddle Surf Scotland allows guests to experience one of the world’s fastest growing watersports. Stand up paddleboarding is a fun easy to do experience that the entire family can enjoy almost anywhere there is water. Equipment hire for a day costs only £35 per board and Paddle Surf Scotland can hire you inflatable, transportable stand up paddleboards which pack down to a backpack size, so you can paddle where you want, when you want. As well as this, customers can book paddlesurf coaching sessions with a Paddle Surf Scotland instructor which cost only £40 per person for 3 hours on the water. If you would like to book a session on the water with Paddle Surf Scotland give them a call on 07852 988 758 or email them at info@paddlesurfscotland.com