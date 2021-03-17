Take a 360 degree virtual trip to the Culloden battlefield

The National Trust for Scotland has released a free virtual tour of the Culloden Battlefield for the upcoming 275th anniversary.

The Battle of Culloden: The Jacobites’ Last Stand is a virtual 360 degree visit around the battlefield produced in partnership with Your Tour, the Trust and with funding from Innovate UK.

Narrated by Outlander star Graham McTavish, who plays Dougal MacKenzie, it gives viewers the chance to explore the story of the last pitched battle on British soil.

On 16 April 1746, the final Jacobite Rising came to a brutal head in one of the most harrowing battles in British history.

Jacobite supporters, seeking to restore the Stuart monarchy to the British thrones, gathered to fight the Duke of Cumberland’s government troops. It was the last pitched battle on British soil and, in less than an hour, around 1600 men were slain – 1,500 of them Jacobites.

The National Trust for Scotland’s plans for the commemoration of the 275th anniversary of the battle in April will be announced soon.

To view the 360 degree tour click HERE.