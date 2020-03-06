Stirling land train is named Choo Choo McGoo

Stirling’s Land Train is to be named Choo Choo McGoo following a public vote.

The name was by far the most popular of six shortlisted options – receiving more than 50% of votes – after a competition to find the perfect title for the popular attraction.

The new name was created by three-year-old Merryn Nicolson from Tullibody.

She and her family will be guests of honour at a Naming Ceremony later this year organised by the team at Go Forth Stirling Business Improvement District (BID) who run the Land Train.

Merryn, her parents and sister Cara are regular Land Train users and the youngster always refers to the train as Choo Choo.

Her mum Amber Rose Nicolson said: ‘She loves riding on the Land Train and calls the train Choo Choo so that’s where the idea for the name came from.

‘We decided to have a go when we saw the competition advertised and once the name was shortlisted, we had a lot of support from family and the local community who all voted for Merryn’s idea.

‘I’m over the moon that she won and she’s very chuffed with herself. She’s a real chatterbox and loves the idea that the Land Train will now be called Choo Choo McGoo.

‘We thought it was an easy and simple name which sums up the fun the Land Train offers to families and I’m delighted other people thought it was a good name too.’

There were more than 100 entries for the children’s Name the Land Train competition which were whittled down to a shortlist of six for a final public vote.

The names to choose from were: The Wallace Wanderer, Mary Train of Scots, Robbie ColTrain, Choo Choo McGoo, Liam the Land Train and The Forth Flyer.

More than 1500 people took part in the online poll with Choo Choo McGoo a clear winner with 51.23% of the votes.

The Wallace Wanderer took second place with just over 15% of votes cast while The Forth Flyer was third with 10.92%.

Go Forth Stirling Chair Danielle McRorie-Smith said: ‘It was great to see the people of Stirling get so involved in both the competition – which attracted 121 entries- and the public vote for the final name.

‘The Land Train has become a real landmark in Stirling, and we thought a naming competition would be a great way to have some fun and come up with a new name.’

Merryn and her family – mum Amber Rose, dad Andy and nine-year-old Cara – will now take part in a special relaunch ceremony to name the Land Train in June.

They are also set to enjoy a family fun day out in Stirling after receiving gift vouchers for the city’s Napizza restaurant, Tinkerbells Emporium and the Vue Cinema.

Meanwhile, the other five youngsters whose name ideas made the shortlist have been awarded certificates and the chance to take a trip on the Land Train.

Part of the five-year Go Forth Stirling Business Plan, the Land Train was introduced during Easter 2018 with the aim of operating through the main tourism months and providing a key link between traders and Stirling Castle.

Initially, it ran through the city centre up to the Castle before a new and extended route was launched last summer taking in the Forthside area and covering more of the city and its attractions.

The train is now off road for planned maintenance work and will return to service in May.

A dedicated Facebook page has been set up for the Land Train with information about running times and more. For details, visit www.facebook.com/GoForthStirlingLandTrain

Go Forth Stirling is a business-led organisation representing close to 400 local traders with a key objective of delivering projects and services which improve Stirling’s retail environment for businesses, shoppers and visitors.

For more information visit the website www.goforthstirling.co.uk