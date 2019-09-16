Solheim Cup at Gleneagles was a record breaker

Record crowds of more than 90,000 turned out to watch the 2019 Solheim Cup at Gleneagles – making it the highest attended women’s golf event ever held in the UK.

Scotland and Gleneagles provided the ultimate platform for the biggest event in women’s golf, delivering on the country’s pledge to take The Solheim Cup to new levels and to showcase women’s sport to new audiences.

Hailed as the best-ever hosting of the event, The 2019 Solheim Cup also set a benchmark for staging a family-friendly and accessible golf event, fulfilling its pre event promise of equality, experience and innovation through everything from transport planning to on-course infrastructure and delivery.

The thrilling event, which was won by in dramatic fashion by Team Europe captained by Scot Catriona Matthew, also shone a spotlight on Perth & Kinross and Scotland as a world-class and accessible tourism destination with images beamed around the world.

Highlights for the week of The 2019 Solheim Cup include:

· More than 5,000 junior admissions

· 13,487 spectators through taking part in golf zone activities

· Innovative accessibility programme with fully accessible viewing areas and free to hire mobility scooters

· More than 3,000 hours of broadcast coverage in 200 territories around the world

· More than 6,000 spectators at the live televised opening ceremony, headlined by Texas

Paul Bush, director of events at VisitScotland, said: ‘We set out four years ago to deliver an event that would take The Solheim Cup to the next level and there can be no question that we have achieved that. Not only have we seen record crowds for a women’s golf event in the UK, we have set a new benchmark for accessibility and inclusion as well as the quality and scale of infrastructure.

‘Anyone who witnessed The 2019 Solheim Cup at Gleneagles can be left in no doubt that it was a major event and one which proves that Scotland delivers on the international stage. We have provided an outstanding platform for the continued growth of women’s golf and women’s sport. Our thanks go to the many partners and stakeholders who have helped deliver this world-class event, specifically IMG who have done an incredible job in delivering our ambitions for The 2019 Solheim Cup.’

Ross Hallett, executive tournament director, IMG: ‘We are very proud of our role in delivering this world-class event that we believe was the best Solheim Cup to date, in-keeping with the remit we were set by Visit Scotland.

‘This amazing journey started for IMG more than four years ago and to see all that work play out to such a thrilling climax to a global audience was very satisfying. Our 50-strong global IMG events team is extremely proud to have played such a key role in this historic event and we thank VisitScotland for this amazing opportunity.’