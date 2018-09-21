Sign of the times ahead of Solheim Cup in Scotland

It’s a sign of the times that golf’s Solheim Cup is coming to Scotland next year – and it’s being marked already.

With a year to go until the takes place at Gleneagles in September 2019, Perth & Kinross Council is erecting road signs welcoming the major golfing tournament to the area.

Perth & Kinross Council leader Councillor Murray Lyle and Perth & Kinross Provost Dennis Melloy were among those who unveiled the first sign today, at the boundary sign on the A926 just east of Alyth.

Twenty-eight signs are being erected, mainly on A roads at the council area’s boundaries over the next few months.

Councillor Lyle said: ‘Perth and Kinross has developed a great reputation for hosting major events and we are delighted that the Solheim Cup is being held at Gleneagles in 2019. By putting up these signs, we are building on the excitement as we take another step towards welcoming this prestigious sporting event to the area, and letting residents and visitors alike know the Solheim Cup is coming to Gleneagles next year.’

Provost Dennis Melloy added: ‘It is exciting to unveil this sign and begin the countdown towards the Solheim Cup next year. Our road network will play a vital part in helping tens of thousands of spectators to get around in 2019, and make sure these visitors see the best that Gleneagles and the surrounding area has to offer.’

The Solheim Cup sees teams of the best 12 American golfers take on 12 of their European counterparts in one of the world’s biggest women’s sporting events. More than 100,000 people are expected to attend The 2019 Solheim Cup delivering significant economic benefits, just five years after the venue played host to what is regarded as the best-ever Ryder Cup.

And with a global TV reach in excess of 600 million homes, the eyes of the world will be on Perth & Kinross, promoting the area as an open and accessible golf and tourism destination. Organisers are committed to delivering a family-friendly event which engages and enhances the local community, with children under-16 attending free of charge, and providing a host of family activities on site.

Paul Bush, director of Events with VisitScotland, added: ‘It is hugely exciting to see these road signs being unveiled to mark One Year to Go until the 2019 Solheim Cup and really starts the countdown clock ticking.

‘Perth & Kinross is renowned as a world-class golf and tourism destination with a strong track record of supporting major events and 2019 will be no different, with the Solheim Cup being the must-attend sporting event of the year across Scotland.

‘I’m delighted to see the host council engaging with the event, and look forward to the excitement building across Perth & Kinross in the next 12 months, to deliver an atmosphere at Gleneagles that is second to none.’