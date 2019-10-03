Scotland’s top visitor attractions shortlist revealed

The Association of Scottish Visitor Attractions has announced the shortlist for its annual awards which celebrate the best of the visitor attractions sector in Scotland.

The ASVA represents the interests of the visitor attractions sector in Scotland.

The awards ceremony, sponsored by Brodies, will take place at a glittering gala dinner during ASVA’s annual two-day Autumn Conference at the Crieff Hydro Hotel in Perthshire from 7–8 November.

Awards are being presented for Best Visitor Experience (entrants are assessed on all aspects of the layout and content of the attraction and on the ‘experience’ offered); Marketing (open to individual attractions, or groups of attractions working together, that demonstrate good use of marketing channels, disciplines and technology together with effective measurement of results); and Rising Star (open to those age 30 and under working in Scottish tourism)

The full shortlist (in alphabetical order) is as follows:

Best Visitor Experience:

· Blair Castle

· Floors Castle and Gardens

· Highland Safaris

Marketing Award:

· Camera Obscura and World of Illusions – ‘Britain’s most fun attraction’

· Dalkeith Country Park – ‘Sky Maze Launch’

· Glasgow Museums – ‘Dippy on Tour’

Rising Star Award:

· Kayleigh Day – The Real Mary King’s Close

· Lara Peralvo – Mercat Tours

· Emma Sweeney – The Hill House (National Trust for Scotland)

ASVA Chairman Douglas Walker said: ‘The ASVA awards celebrate the attractions and people that really bring the wow factor to Scottish tourism, and as such the judging is extremely hard fought! We look forward to announcing the winners at our much-anticipated awards ceremony on 7 November.’

Sponsored by Gateway Ticketing Systems, the ASVA conference, which will be themed around ‘Best Practice Makes Perfect – How to deliver great experiences’, will bring together a range of high quality, inspirational speakers in an exciting programme focused on helping visitor attractions to stay ahead of the game and deliver for every visitor that comes through their door.

Ann Hameda, regional sales manager for headline sponsor Brodies said: ‘Brodies are a long standing trade member of ASVA and are privileged to supply a number of members with our traditionally hand roasted coffee, skilfully blended teas, luxury handmade chocolates and cakes in their catering and retail outlets.

‘We are delighted to be the inaugural Headline Sponsor for the ASVA Awards 2019 and look forward to celebrating with the winners and finalists. The very best of luck to all the shortlisted entrants!’