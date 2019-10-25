Scotland features on National Geographic websites

National Geographic is to feature Scotland and highlight the upcoming Year of Coasts and Waters.

The media company is producing branded content across their websites in the UK, Germany, France and the Netherlands showcasing some of Scotland’s best landscapes and experiences as part of 2020’s celebratory themed year.

The content partnership will kick off with a photo essay featuring renowned National Geographic photographer, Jim Richardson, who has been capturing Scotland on camera for over 20 years.

Jim, from Kansas in the US, will be discussing his long-lasting love of Scotland and his own personal perspective on the communities and landscapes of Scotland’s coasts and waters, illustrated with a selection of his favourite images.

With over 431,000 followers, he will also be sharing content tagging #YCW2020 on Instagram to bring the campaign to an even wider audience.

The partnership will continue into 2020 and reach audiences across Europe through National Geographic regional digital and social platforms. It is hoped that the features will encourage visitors to engage with everything Scotland’s coasts and waters have to offer, from wildlife and water-based activities to its rich cultural heritage,

Upcoming features will also include an immersive photo gallery with experiences in, on and around the water and a shareable listicle to inspire visitors to experience Scotland’s coasts and waters.

Marie Christie, head of development for VisitScotland’s events directorate, said: ‘We are incredibly proud to be working with National Geographic and celebrating Scotland’s beautiful landscapes and incredible experiences as part of the Year of Coasts and Waters 2020.

‘The content partnership is a huge opportunity to spread the message, in some of our key markets, that Scotland has it all. From fishing and textiles, to whisky and wave power, Scotland’s waters have shaped our history and influenced our culture, our stories and our way of life.

‘It’s fitting then that we have a full-year placing them in the spotlight, with this campaign strengthening our reputation and encouraging, visitors, locals, and the industry to get involved.’

VisitScotland will celebrate the Year of Coasts and Waters through a year-long programme of events and activities which showcase these vital elements of our landscape and culture.

France, Germany and the Netherlands are all in Scotland’s top ten international visitor markets with statistics suggesting that they are most likely to visit Scotland because of the scenery and rugged landscape.

Visitors from these three countries also spend more on average in Scotland than on their visits to the rest of the UK, benefitting local businesses and attractions across the region through 2020 and beyond.

Look out for the #YCW2020 content HERE.

Find out more about the Year of Coasts and Waters 2020 at www.visitscotland.com/ycw2020