Revolutionary new experience at the Falkirk Wheel

A brand new visitor experience has launched at the world’s only rotating boat lift, as the Revolution Tour opens to the public.

The Falkirk Wheel now boasts two separate tour offerings, with the Revolution Tour complimenting the Original Tour, bringing more choice to visitors from Scotland and further afield.

It’s hoped the new offering will encourage even more people to take a turn on the Falkirk Wheel in the years to come, with the profits generated by the attraction reinvested in safeguarding the rich heritage of Scotland’s 250-year-old canals.

Catherine Topley, chief executive of Scottish Canals, said: ‘Over a decade since The Falkirk Wheel first opened its doors, the chance to see this iconic feat of engineering in action is still drawing huge numbers of visitors to the area, boosting the local economy whilst maintaining its status as a “must-see” experience the world over.

‘We are very excited to be able to add to the experience by offering a new tour to anyone visiting The Falkirk Wheel from this month onward. The original tour provided a once in a life time experience for millions – tourists and locals alike through the years, and the Revolution Tour will only strengthen the experience of visiting this world famous destination.

‘The Falkirk Wheel is the jewel in the crown of Scotland’s canal network and the income it generates plays a vital role in safeguarding the rich heritage of the nation’s 250-year-old waterways.

‘With the launch of the new tour comes more choice for our visitors which will provide more time for tourists and families to experience the other great attractions in the area. With other amazing attractions such as the Helix and The Kelpies nearby, the destination will have even more to offer than ever before.’

The Revolution Tour lasts approximately 35 minutes, and offers guests to the Falkirk Wheel to a full 360 degrees trip on the world’s only rotating boatlift.

Once guests have boarded one of the site’s trip boats, the experience begins as the tour sails through the sky. Be prepared to welcome fantastic views across the rolling Falkirk countryside whilst a friendly guide offers an informative talk exploring the engineering behind the impressive structure.

The Original Tour takes approximately 60 minutes, and offers a trip to the top of the wheel and along the 35 metre high aqueduct to the beginning of the Union Canal.

Both trips are fully accessible, and are free to children under five. Tours can be booked online at www.scottishcanals.co.uk.

As well as the opportunity to take a spin on the Falkirk Wheel with one of the boat trip offerings, the attraction also boasts a range of activities, from a cosy café and visitors centre, to water zorbing and play park, woodland walks and cycle routes, and Segway tours. The remains of the Antonine Wall – the northernmost fortification of the Roman Empire – can also be found nearby.