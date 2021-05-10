Relaxing outdoor events at beautiful Glamis Castle

One of Scotland’s most beautiful visitor attractions is celebrating the natural world and its healing benefits with a series of relaxing outdoor activities.

The historic Glamis Castle is introducing Forest Bathing sessions to its events calendar during the summer, a wellbeing exercise and sensory experience that enables visitors to escape the ‘everyday’ and connect with nature.

The introduction of the nature-led sessions with a focus on wellbeing ties in with Mental Health Awareness Week next week, from May 10-16, which has a nature theme.

Originating from Japan, Forest Bathing focuses on helping people relax both body and mind whilst connecting with nature. Led by Glamis Castle’s Head Forester, Mike Napier, participants will enjoy a short talk about the surrounding trees and landscape within the sprawling estate’s majestic grounds and gardens. This will then be followed by some calming breathing techniques amongst the trees and natural surroundings to boost the senses. Forest Bathing sessions are taking place on June 13 and July 11.

A Foraging Experience has also been added to Glamis’ calendar of events aiming to enable people to connect with nature. Led by Natasha Lloyd, an experienced Medical Herbalist and Forager from Gathering Nature, participants will be guided around the Castle grounds where they will learn how to identify and forage plants for food, cosmetics, medicine and cocktails before taking part in a practical session. The Foraging Experiences take place on May 25 and June 23.

The world-famous Angus visitor attraction, which opened its doors to the public on April 26, has introduced the wellbeing-focused sessions in the hope that they help people to relax and take comfort from nature, particularly after such a difficult period for so many.

Helen Buchanan, general manager at Glamis Castle, said: ‘After such a challenging time for us all, it has been wonderful to be able to offer activities that offer people a way to relax whilst connecting with nature. We are proud to be home to such spectacular grounds and gardens and we hope these wellbeing-focused sessions will prove beneficial and, above all, fulfilling to those taking part.’

Glamis Castle’s busy events calendar has been filling up over the summer months. A Flower Arranging workshop led by the Glamis Castle florist, Margaret Cook of Farmgate Floral Design, will run on May 29, June 27, July 24, August 21, September 25, and October 23. Weather permitting, the workshop will also take place outside, closer to nature.

A series of outdoor plays are also lined up over the coming months including Romeo and Juliet from The Three Inch Fools on July 14thand Jazz on the Lawn with the award-winning Rose Room on 7 and 14 August.

As well as the many events taking place, the Castle is already welcoming visitors for guided tours where the history of the castle is brought to life, helping visitors follow in the footsteps of historical legends, from Mary Queen of Scots to the Old Jacobite Pretender to the throne, James VIII.

Also, Glamis Castle Kitchen, a stunning original Victorian kitchen experience is currently hosting newly launched afternoon teas and an exciting table d’hote lunch offering, curated by the Castle’s new Executive Chef, Kevin Hanlon. After such as difficult time for the hospitality sector, the team at Glamis are delighted to have begun welcoming visitors back over the past month.

Helen added: ‘We have already seen many people visiting our ground and gardens since the beginning of the month and are hoping to see many more book our guided tours inside our historic castle where we have covid-safe guidelines in place. We are very excited to have re-opened our Castle Kitchen with a truly mouth-watering menu which we are sure lots of visitors will thoroughly enjoy over the coming weeks and months.’

Please note, all castle visits must be pre-booked to allow Glamis to monitor visitor numbers while Covid-19 safety measures are in place.

Friends of Glamis annual passes for the 2021 season are now available. These special passes offer unlimited access and exclusive discounts to regular pass holders. For more information visit HERE.

To find out more about Glamis Castle and for the full event calendar visit www.glamis-castle.co.uk