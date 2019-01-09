Record numbers visit the Royal Yacht Britannia

2018 marked the most successful year for The Royal Yacht Britannia in Scotland.

A total of 390,848 people stepped on board over the last 12 months to experience Her Majesty The Queen’s former floating palace.

Renowned for its commitment to delivering outstanding customer experiences, the five-star visitor attraction and exclusive evening events venue based in Leith, Edinburgh, is also celebrating welcoming over 6,000,000 visitors during the past 20 years since opening in October 1998.

Britannia, owned and cared for by The Royal Yacht Britannia Trust, is one of the most famous ships in the world, sailing a million miles around the globe, on a thousand official visits, during her 44 years in Royal service.

Bob Downie, chief executive of The Royal Yacht Britannia, is very proud of Britannia’s successes.

He said: ‘To have our busiest year ever, some twenty years since first opening, is a real testament to the outstanding work that our staff do to ensure that all our visitors have a great experience and then recommend us to their friends and family.’

The Britannia has been named as Scotland’s Best Visitor Attraction by VisitScotland for 12 years running.

The Royal Yacht Britannia has featured in TripAdvisor’s UK Top 10 for the last seven years, with 73% of the nearly 20,000 reviews being ‘Excellent’.

This week sees the opening of Fingal by The Royal Yacht Britannia – Scotland’s first luxury floating hotel. Fingal, a former lighthouse tender, has been transformed into an exquisite 23-cabin boutique hotel and exclusive-use venue.