Ready to set sail for another summer on the loch

Steamship Sir Walter Scott is back in Loch Katrine for another year of daily sailings – just in time for Easter.

The steamship Sir Walter Scott is operated by a charity, The Steamship Sir Walter Scott Trust, which was established in April 2005 to take responsibility for control of the visitor facilities at Loch Katrine – the source of fresh water for much of Glasgow.

Around 300,000 visitors come to Loch Katrine each year, and over 85,000 passengers annually enjoy cruises on the Trust’s Steamship Sir Walter Scott or the Lady of the Lake passenger boat.

Managing director Gordon Allan explains this is a busy and important time for the historic steamship: ‘At nearly 120 years old it is vital that we carefully maintain and preserve the steamship.

‘This is a special year for Loch Katrine, as October will mark the 160th anniversary of Queen Victoria to officially open the water works. A celebration of this royal visit is part of a schedule of events during 2019.’

The series of events begins with an Easter Egg hunt, featuring the White Rabbit and Mad Hatter over the Easter weekend.

In June there is a Wizards and Witches Weekend (22 and 23), with a Pirates Ahoy! weekend in July (20 and 21).

All of the events will include actors to bring stories of Loch Katrine and the subject of the themed events to life.

Gordon added: ‘Children love these family events; they enter the spirit of the theme by dressing up, often even persuading their parents to dress up too! These events are very successful and have helped introduce families to Loch Katrine for the first time.’

The 160th anniversary of Queen Victoria’s visit will be commemorated on October 14th. The royal visit was the official opening of the Glasgow water works, using the water of Loch Katrine.

The Steamship Sir Walter Scott Trust was set up with the support of the Scottish Executive, Scottish Enterprise Forth Valley, Stirling Council and The Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park Authority

Fuller details of the new eco camp are available from www.lochkatrine.com