Phased approach to reopening Scotland’s castles

Historic Environment Scotland has set out its plans for the reopening of its sites as Covid restrictions ease.

HES is adopting a phased approach to reopen its properties, with over 70% of its free to access and ticketed properties reopening on Friday 30 April following the Scottish Government’s proposed dates for the reopening of the tourism sector and mainland Scotland moving to covid protection level three.

This will see some of Scotland’s most iconic heritage sites, including Edinburgh Castle, Stirling Castle, Fort George and Caerlaverock Castle, reopen to the public in line with Scottish Government guidelines.

This will also include access to over 200 unstaffed and key-keeper sites across Scotland where HES can provide free and safe access and where physical distancing can be readily maintained.

HES also plans to re-open further sites across Scotland as part of a rolling programme of reopening over the coming months.

The approach to reopening has taken into consideration the requirements of each site as well as the regional picture to ensure that, as much as possible, HES’s reopening plans appropriately consider the circumstances in each local area, whilst providing a diverse range of experiences for visitors to enjoy.

As part of the reopening, visitors, including members, will be required to pre-book tickets online and to use contactless payment where possible; one-way systems will be implemented in some locations; and some areas of sites, such as enclosed spaces, will be closed off to visitors. Visitor numbers will also be limited for safety reasons.

Technology is also being used to tell the sites’ stories in innovative ways, with QR codes being adopted at a number of different sites.

Alex Paterson, chiefexecutive of HES, said: ‘Scotland’s heritage attractions are a key part of our tourism sector both nationally and at a local community level, and contribute to our individual wellbeing, so we’re delighted to once again be opening sites up across the country.

‘This will see us reopen all of the sites we reopened last year on April 30 as well as further sites across the country on a phased based over the upcoming months.

‘As always, the safety of our staff and visitors has been at the forefront of our planning, enabling safe access to our properties in line with Scottish Government guidance and our minimum operating standards which underpin our approach.

‘We’re also pleased to tell the story of the sites through technology so visitors have the opportunity to experience the old and the new when they are exploring some of our most iconic sites and enjoying a piece of 5000 years of history.’

All sites will follow the HES minimum operating standards, which were developed to set a benchmark for the safe reopening of historic sites and resumption of operational activities.

Tickets for all sites reopening on the 30 April will be available on a pre-booked basis next month. For further information on HES sites reopening visit www.historicenvironment.scot.

The full list of ticketed sites reopening on Friday 30 April are:

Aberdour Castle; Arbroath Abbey; Blackness Castle; Caerlaverock Castle;

Craigmillar Castle; Dirleton Castle; Doune Castle; Dryburgh Abbey; Dumbarton Castle; Dunblane Cathedral; Dundonald Castle; Dunfermline Abbey; Edinburgh Castle; Elgin Cathedral; Fort George; Glasgow Cathedral; Huntly Castle; Inchcolm Abbey; Jedburgh Abbey; Linlithgow Palace; Melrose Abbey; St Andrews Cathedral; St Andrews Castle; Skara Brae; Stirling Castle; Tantallon Castle and Urquhart Castle.

Of all of its ticketed sites, Skara Brae in Orkney has been kept open to local visitors only, whilst in level three, whilst the rest of mainland Scotland has been closed for Covid protection measures since 26 December. Arbroath Abbey’s grounds will be accessible for free ahead of the opening of a new visitor offer at the centre due to open in the summer.