Outlander effect set to boost highland games

Fans of TV show Outlander are hoped to boost the attendance of this year’s Killin International Highland Games.

The event is marking its 25th anniversary with a bigger and bolder event than ever before.

The organisers are expecting an increase in tourists due to the ‘Outlander effect’ . Killin is one of the hotspot centres for filming the successful TV series.

Killin is between the far end of Loch Tay, which is the location for the fictional standing stones of Craigh Na Dun and Doune Castle plays Castle Leoch, the series’ home of the MacKenzies.

Coincidently, the Games Chieftain this year will be Dr Colin MacKenzie.

Killin is a village within easy access of the central belt. A popular tourist attraction and at its heart is the famous Falls of Dochart, simply beautiful on a sunny day and a roaring thunderous wonder after rain.

The Doune pipe band will call visitors to the Killin Highland Games by marching over the Dochart Bridge. This venerable bridge has appeared on movies and television. And has an arch that straddles the small island of Inchbuie; ancient burial place of the Clan MacNabs.

The Killin International Games is held mid-week; ideal for visitors as it’s not ‘change-over day’ and combined with one of the most scenic backdrops in Scotland, the Tarmachan Ridge, offers visitors and locals a ‘braw day out’.

Games chairman, Charlie Grant said: ‘This will be the biggest games in our history, there will be over 40 exhibitors with stalls from food to arts and crafts, as well as some of the best competitors in the highland games scene.’

The Games will have the traditional hammer throws, shot putt, piping competitions, dancing and tossing the caber as well as an 3.5km, exciting hill run up the 400m, Stron a’Chlachain.

Killin International Highland Games takes place at Breadalbane Park, Killin, FK21 8UW on Wednesday 7 August, starting with the parade over the Dochart Bridge at 1pm.

