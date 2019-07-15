Not long to go until you can discover ‘Braw Buildings’

Hostelling Scotland is inviting young people and families to apply for Braw Buildings 2019.

This will give them the opportunity to explore some of Scotland’s most fascinating buildings, whilst at the same time exploring a new area of the country.

This is the second year that the charity, which launched in 1931, has partnered with the Scottish Civic Trust’s Doors Open Days Festival for the project.

Doors Open Days, which takes place around Scotland throughout September, gives people free access to hundreds of buildings, some that are closed to the public for the rest of the year, and to special festival events.

Braw Buildings 2019 offers both young people and families in Scotland the chance to go on a free weekend away, staying in one of six youth hostels across the country, during the Doors Open Days Festival – Inverness, Aberdeen, Pitlochry, Stirling, Glasgow and Edinburgh. They will then have the opportunity to explore some of Scotland’s most iconic buildings being showcased as part of the annual Doors Open Days.

Hostelling Scotland chief executive, Margo Paterson, said: ‘The Braw Buildings Project 2019 will this year support both young people aged 16 to 25 and families from across Scotland by offering a fantastic opportunity for them to explore and experience our beautiful country, stay in a youth hostel and discover some of the fascinating buildings taking part in Doors Open Days – all for free.’

Dr Susan O’Connor, director of The Scottish Civic Trust, said: ‘Doors Open Days gives over 100,000 people free access to over 1000 venues and events across Scotland every September.

‘This year, we are celebrating 30 years of Doors Open Days with an incredible programme of events, from swimming pools full of flowers to tours of Scotland’s finest buildings hosted by refugees. This is a chance for young people and families to explore unknown parts of Scotland and learn about our shared cultural heritage. We can’t wait to learn about what they discover.’

Young people aged 16 to 25, and families with at least one child aged up to 15 years, from across Scotland who are keen to explore new parts of the country, are being encouraged to apply.

Key dates and locations for Braw Buildings 2019 are:

Inverness Youth Hostel: Friday 30 and Saturday 31 August

Aberdeen Youth Hostel: Friday 6 and Saturday 7 September

Pitlochry Youth Hostel: Friday 6 and Saturday 7 September

Stirling Youth Hostel: Friday 13 and Saturday 14 September

Glasgow Youth Hostel: Friday 20 and Saturday 21 September

Edinburgh Youth Hostel: Friday 27 September (One night only)

Hostelling Scotland is looking for applications from:

Young people in Scotland aged 16 to 25 who want to stay in a hostel and visit Doors Open Days venues

Families with at least one child aged up to 15 years who want to stay in a hostel and visit Doors Open Days venues

To apply for Braw Buildings 2019 go to: www.hostellingscotland.org.uk/braw-buildings. The deadline for applications is midnight on Monday 15 July.