North Coast 500 leads the way on Instagram

Scotland’s North Coast 500 was found to be the most Instagrammed road trip in the UK with 88,287 tags, closely followed by Cheddar Gorge in Somerset with 59,980 tags.

Road trips are an increasingly popular way of discovering and experiencing new countries, and how good your trip looks ‘on the gram’ is very important in an age where everything must be captured.

This led Click4reg.co.uk to consider what is the ‘most Instagrammed’ road trip in the UK.

This research was done by collecting 15 of the best-known roads and trips around the UK and then judging which is the most Instagrammed by analysing the number of hashtags for each road trip with #name and #name + road trip.

The Road to the Isles, from Fort William to Mallaig, the A830, featured 2629 times, placing it seven times on the list. The total number of hashtags for all 15 of the most Instagrammable roads was 262,086

