New season springs into life at National Museum of Rural Life

New-born lambs and a series of special family events and activities at the National Museum of Rural Life in East Kilbride this spring.

The museum’s Spring Explorers event runs from 11-14 April and features fun-filled story-telling sessions from Monday to Wednesday and sustainable craft activities for families.

A Bird Bingo trail will run throughout April with eagle-eyed visitors encouraged to spot some beautifully illustrated bird cut-outs which have been hidden throughout the museum.

Woolly Weekend takes place on 28 and 29 May and includes sheep-shearing demonstrations and a host of wool-themed activities. All of the events are free with admission and the museum’s annual pass.

Visits to the National Museum of Rural Life begin at the modern museum building, which features impressive galleries displaying objects that tell the fascinating story of Scotland’s rural past.

The museum’s historic working farm is a short walk or tractor-ride away and is currently a hive of activity with new lambs arriving each day. They join young Ayrshire and Aberdeen Angus calves and Tamworth pigs at the attraction, which is also home to Highland Cattle and two Clydesdale horses. The farmhouse and gardens can be explored and visitors can also seek out the seven beautiful animals, handmade from willow branches that feature on the Willow Sculpture Trail.

The National Museum of Rural Life is open seven days a week and tickets are valid for unlimited visits for 12 months from the date of purchase.

Shirley Maciver, general manager, National Museum of Rural Life, said: ‘Spring is always a special time at the Museum, not least because of the arrival of dozens of lambs at our historic working farm.

‘A visit is a great way to learn about the countryside, farming and Scotland’s rural past and we’re delighted that we’re able to add to the fun thanks to the players of People’s Postcode Lottery who have supported some fantastic family activities and events. We’re greatly looking forward to welcoming visitors of all ages to our Museum this year.’

The events are supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

Admission: Adult (16+) annual pass £9, concession annual pass £8, child (5-15) annual Pass £6, (under 5s free). Family annual pass (two adults and two children) £25. National Museums Scotland members free.

Tickets can be booked online at nms.ac.uk/rural-life