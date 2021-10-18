New phone app showcases the highlights of Forres

A new smartphone app that promises to feature everything there is to see and do in the Forres area has been launched by a local social enterprise.

Visit Forres has developed the app to complement its website visitforres.scot which was launched earlier this year to focus on tourism and leisure services in the area, such as attractions, activities, events, places to eat, as well as full listings of accommodation providers and retailers.

It’s free to download, free to use and free for businesses to list their details.

Marc Hindley, managing director of parent company Moray Media CIC said: ‘Forres has a lot to offer, and this is our attempt to bring it all into one place, so people that come here don’t miss anything, or stay longer. And for people that live here, who still miss some of the things that are going on right on their doorstep.

‘Apps really drive focus, and while we have built a comprehensive website, having the information in your hand makes it so much more accessible than searching for information each time you need it. We‘ve tried to think of all the information people would need for a day out in the country, a night on the tiles, or a week’s holiday, and we’ll keep adding to it as necessary.’

The app also provides information on midges and ticks, where you can and can’t fly drones, electric vehicle charging points and public toilets, as well as travel information and blogs.

Marc added: ‘We want people to get in touch if they think something should be added. It’s not a snapshot of 2021, we want it to see it grow and develop, and be part of the leisure landscape.

‘Tourism is everyone’s business, and the app is useful for anyone local who gets asked a lot of questions, such as those working in shops, filling stations, cafes, etc, where visitors often enquire about local services. Using the app, or signposting people to it will give them relevant information without wading through search engines.

‘It’s for anyone in the local area whether they live here or are on holiday. It details all the local attractions, activities and places to stay, as well as events and listings of where to eat and drink.

‘Although our organisation’s focus is mainly the Forres area, we believe this is the only tourism app of its kind in Moray, and so it makes our corner of the Moray Speyside region that little bit more visible, which of course is great news for the businesses who are listed.”

The app was developed in Forres by a local company, who contributed time and expertise. All tourism or leisure businesses can have a free listing, and these are linked to the website, so if a business makes a change on the website listing, it is reflected immediately on the app.

Marc added: ‘Our social ethos is to build collaborative publicity platforms that not only benefit consumers, but also help businesses, organisations and event managers reach the widest possible audience.’

Laurie Piper, CEO of Visit Moray Speyside, the DMO for Moray, said: ‘The new Visit Forres app is a great addition for both visitors and locals, looking for relevant, local information. It’s another good example of the growing energy in communities around rebuilding tourism and encouraging locally-focused initiatives.’

The app is available now from Apple and Android stores.